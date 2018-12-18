IL&FS invites EoIs for sale of 19 road projects

IL&FS on Monday said it is inviting expressions of interest (EoI) from potential buyers for nineteen of its road projects as well as three other assets and businesses, including a sports complex in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

Of the 19 projects under IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL), the roads development arm, seven are annuity road projects totaling 1,774 lane km while eight are operating toll projects aggregating about 6,572 lane km. There are also four under-construction projects that would be about 1,736 lane km on completion of construction.

In a statement issued on Monday, IL&FS said the assets could either be sold as a basket or individually. The company said the boards of IL&FS and ITNL are cognizant that the steps being taken are required to advance the process for putting together resolution plan(s) for the IL&FS Group, based on market interest and price discovery for various assets.

FE had reported, according to sources, on November 23, that American private equity firm Lone Star Funds had approached the new board of IL&FS with an offer to buy three road projects, but were told to express their interest through the auction. Similarly, Cube Highways had also concluded the final stages of talks with the former IL&FS board to buy five road projects. According to the term sheets of which FE has a copy, Lone Star had offered $93 million, or `604.5 crore (using a conversion of `65 to the dollar) for Sikar Bikaner Highway (SBHL), $291 million, or `1,891.5 crore, for Jharkhand Road Projects (JRPICL), and $380 million, or `2,470 crore, for Moradabad Bareilly Expressway (MBEL), totalling $764 million, or `4,966 crore.

Cube had offered a gross consideration of Rs 2,500 crore for five projects — Pune Sholapur Road Development Company (PSRDCL), Road Infrastructure Development Company of Rajasthan (RIDCOR) Phases I and II, Jorabat Shillong Expressway (JSEL), West Gujarat Expressway (WGEL) and Chenani Nashri Tunnelway (CNTL).