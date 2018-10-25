ILFS inducts CS Rajan into board of IECCL as additional director

Rajans nomination was announced by the newly constituted board of IL&FS in the board meeting held on October 12.

Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) Thursday said C S Rajan has been inducted on the board of ILFS Engineering and Construction Company (IECCL) as additional director. Rajans nomination was announced by the newly constituted board of IL&FS in the board meeting held on October 12. Rajan, an IAS officer of 1978 batch, retired as Rajasthan’s chief secretary in 2016.

He has since been serving as deputy chairman of Chief Ministers Advisory Council. On October 12, the seven-member board, headed by veteran banker Uday Kotak, appointed nominee directors for eight of IL&FS’ subsidiaries.

Apart from Kotak and Rajan, other board member includes former Sebi chairman GN Bajpai, ICICI Bank non-executive chairman GC Chaturvedi, IAS officer and the director general of shipping Malini Shankar and Vineet Nayyar, veteran auditor Nandkishore.