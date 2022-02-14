  • MORE MARKET STATS

IL&FS Engineering and Construction’s loss widens to Rs 16 crore in December quarter

The company’s business activity falls within a single business segment i.e. construction and infrastructure development.

Written by PTI
IL&FS losses Q3
This consolidated net loss is "after exceptional items and tax". (IE)

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Ltd on Monday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 16.16 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 13.17 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, IL&FS Engineering and Construction said in a filing to the BSE.

This consolidated net loss is “after exceptional items and tax”.

Its consolidated income during October-December 2021 dropped to Rs 51.96 crore, compared with Rs 80.83 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The company’s business activity falls within a single business segment i.e. construction and infrastructure development.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.