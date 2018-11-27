IL&FS debt default saga continues, two group firms fail to repay interest on loans

IL&FS and its numerous subsidiaries have missed multiple repayments so far. (Reuters)

IL&FS group companies IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) and IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL) on Monday said they were unable to repay interest on loans totalling Rs 220.56 crore.

In an exchange filing, IFIN said it was unable to repay a short-term deposit, including interest, of Rs 218.25 crore that was due on the day. Separately, ITNL said it was unable to repay interest amounts of Rs 55.35 lakh and Rs 1.74 crore due on non convertible debentures (NCD). ITNL’s repayments were due between August 25 and November 24.

IL&FS and its numerous subsidiaries have missed multiple repayments so far. Last week, ITNL informed the stock exchanges that it could not repay Rs 7.24 crore on NCDs, due between May 21 and November 20, citing insufficient funds.

The latest defaults take the total defaulted amount to Rs 4,898.75 crore till date. According to data from Value Research, the company needs to pay Rs 141 crore to Tata Mutual Fund. Between now and March 2019, IL&FS needs to repay slightly more than Rs 1,500 crore in NCDs, bonds and commercial papers.