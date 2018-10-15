IL&FS debt crisis: FinMin, NBFCs work on ways to ease liquidity crunch, but RBI norms may play spoilsport

In the next six months period, IL&FS, which has a total debt of about Rs 91,000 crore, is required to repay approximately Rs 1,085 crore worth of commercial papers.

As the liquidity crunch takes toll on financial health of the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) after the recent defaults by infrastructure lender IL&FS on its debt obligations, the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India seem to be not on the same page to resolve the liquidity-crunch issues in the market, the Indian Express reported citing sources.

According to the paper, the top officials of seven financial services firms met senior finance ministry officials on Thursday to seek some resolution on the issue and suggested that if the banks can be directed to re-start their normal lending to HFCs and NBFCs and if the RBI can relax banks’ lending exposure guideline for a short period of time for a particular sector, it might help. However, the government officials are said to have asked them to suggest solutions that can be implemented without the help of the RBI as they are not sure if the central bank would accede to such a demand, sources told the paper.

It may be noted that the banks have almost stopped lending to HFCs and NBFCs after the defaults by IL&FS and its subsidiaries, which has led to a liquidity crisis in the market and made tough for the small lenders to do a normal business ahead of the festive season. On lending to NBFCs and HFCs, the banks have taken a back seat as state-run banks are too stressed right now, while most of the private sector banks are facing regulatory actions. In the next six months period, the infrastructure lender, which has a total debt of about Rs 91,000 crore, is required to repay approximately Rs 1,085 crore worth of commercial papers.

The top companies’ officials have approached the government, as the central bank is yet to call a meeting to address the issue for the past two weeks, the source said. “Every six months, the RBI DG and other officials meet with the NBFC federation. However, while the meeting was to happen in September has not happened,” a source told the paper.

On Tuesday last week, the state-run lender State Bank of India proposed to buy good quality assets worth Rs 45,000 crore from the liquidity-starved NBFCs, as part of its efforts to provide some relief to the sector.

Earlier on Monday, National Housing Bank (NHB), which is the principal agency to promote HFCs and provides financial support to eligible institutions, on Monday also raised its refinance facility limit by Rs 6,000 crore, in order to ease the fund crunch at HFCs and other institutions. It increased its refinance limit to Rs 30,000 crore from the earlier Rs 24,000 crore for this year (July 2018 to June 2019).

The RBI in September had announced the measure to infuse about Rs 2 lakh crore in the market, as part of its efforts to ease the liquidity crisis in the market.