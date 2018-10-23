IL&FS crisis: SFIO to summon former directors, bailout by govt ruled out

The new board of IL&FS has also decided to commission a comprehensive forensic audit of the debt-laden company to bring about much-needed clarity on its operations and true status of its financials. (Reuters)

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) may soon quiz some of the former directors and officials of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) in connection with the crisis faced by the debt-laden company. Official sources also ruled out a bailout of the crisis-ridden firm by the government through budgetary support. However, as part of a revival plan, the new board of IL&FS under Kotak Mahindra Bank vice-chairman Uday Kotak may consider selling stakes in some of its businesses to raise funds, said one of the sources.

As part of its ongoing investigation into suspected financial irregularities, the SFIO could summon these former executives to find out if they have deliberately misrepresented facts and how they failed to read the stress sign all along, said the sources. “The idea is to catch the culprit and punish them in accordance with law,” said an official source.

The government has already issued a look-out notice for former top executives of IL&FS, such as Ravi Parthasarathy, Ramesh Bawa, Hari Shankaran and K Ramchand, as the government fears they might flee the country. Parthasarathy, however, is learnt to be in London for treatment.

The new board of IL&FS has also decided to commission a comprehensive forensic audit of the debt-laden company to bring about much-needed clarity on its operations and true status of its financials. The charges against some of the former directors include masking the true state of the group’s financial stress, suppression and misrepresentation of key facts, siphoning off of funds via excessive executive package and gross financial mismanagement. If the probe agencies uncover that some of these were done deliberately, especially intentional misrepresentation of facts, then that action could be defined as fraud. As per section 447 of the Companies Act, the guilty will be liable to imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to three times the amount involved, said the sources.

The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) has already informed NCLT that the risk management committee of IL&FS met only once between 2015 and 2018 even though the leverage ratio jumped to 13, against the reasonable level of 3-4. Importantly, between 2014 and 2018, the infrastructure financier’s loans ballooned with the consolidated debt climbing to Rs 91,091.3 crore from Rs 48,671.3 crore. This was despite Hemant Bhargava, managing director of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) that has a 25.3% equity stake in IL&FS, heading the committee.

The MCA’s petition had said the company “is well aware of the precarious and critical financial position but it continued to present to the stakeholders a hunky dory scenario…”. It also pointed out that IL&FS “relied on good ratings” from CARE and Icra to raise funds as recently as in August, when it picked up Rs 50 crore from its debt investors with a green shoe option of Rs 25 crore. “The prospectus put on record a profit of Rs 584 crore, but “gave no hint on its consolidated losses of Rs 2,400 crore”.

Interestingly, when IL&FS swung from a Rs 142-crore profit in FY17 to a loss of Rs 1,887 crore in FY18, its chairman Ravi Parthasarathy saw an 89% hike in his pay, from Rs 10.8 crore in FY17 to Rs 20.5 crore in FY18. The need for a comprehensive audit was felt, more so after it was revealed to the new board last week that IL&FS actually had a complex maze of 348 entities, more than the double of 169 arms assumed earlier by the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA). Also, the stressed company is suspected to have unreported its liabilities and stress level.