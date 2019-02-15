IL&FS crisis: Parliamentary panel recommends probe into rating agencies’ role

By: | Published: February 15, 2019 5:42 AM

The parliamentary standing committee on finance has recommended to the government that a commission of inquiry be set up into the role played by credit rating agencies (CRAs) in the crisis related to the IL&FS Group.

il&fs, parliamentThe committee is of the view that these agencies ignored the rising debt levels at the IL&FS Group, while assessing its creditworthiness.

The parliamentary standing committee on finance has recommended to the government that a commission of inquiry be set up into the role played by credit rating agencies (CRAs) in the crisis related to the IL&FS Group.

The committee is of the view that these agencies ignored the rising debt levels at the IL&FS Group, while assessing its creditworthiness.

Also read: IndiGo Valentine’s Day offer: Airline extends last date to book flight tickets for as low as Rs 899

“As regards the matter of IL&FS crisis, wherein the government has since intervened and re-constituted the board (the matter being under National Company Law Tribunal), the committee would recommend a comprehensive commission of inquiry into the whole gamut of the episode, which will inter-alia probe the role of CRAs that had over-rated the entities sometime before the crisis and the role of the largest institutional stakeholder in IL&FS, namely the LIC of India, as well as other institutional stakeholders,” the committee said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. IL&FS crisis: Parliamentary panel recommends probe into rating agencies’ role
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition