IL&FS crisis: Parliamentary panel recommends probe into rating agencies’ role

The parliamentary standing committee on finance has recommended to the government that a commission of inquiry be set up into the role played by credit rating agencies (CRAs) in the crisis related to the IL&FS Group.
The committee is of the view that these agencies ignored the rising debt levels at the IL&FS Group, while assessing its creditworthiness.
“As regards the matter of IL&FS crisis, wherein the government has since intervened and re-constituted the board (the matter being under National Company Law Tribunal), the committee would recommend a comprehensive commission of inquiry into the whole gamut of the episode, which will inter-alia probe the role of CRAs that had over-rated the entities sometime before the crisis and the role of the largest institutional stakeholder in IL&FS, namely the LIC of India, as well as other institutional stakeholders,” the committee said.
