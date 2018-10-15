IL&FS case: Government welcomes NCLAT order, says payment of salaries, completion of ongoing projects priority

The appellate tribunal has directed to list the matter on November 13 for next hearing. (Reuters)

The government on Monday welcomed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) stay on all the proceedings against crisis-hit IL&FS group companies and said that the current priority is to pay salaries and complete ongoing projects. “IL&FS has to be run and the required funding should be given. It has nearly 4,500 employees, who need to be paid salaries. It has also taken projects both in India and abroad. We need to fulfil all obligations of critical projects or legal issues will arise. After that only we can talk about repayment, that too on the basis of seniority,” PTI reported citing corporate affairs secretary Injeti Srinivas.

The order from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today on the urgent plea filed by the corporate affairs ministry after NCLT’s Mumbai bench turned down its petition for a 90-day moratorium on the loans availed by the IL&FS and its group companies. IL&FS and its subsidiaries have defaulted on several debt obligations recently and is sitting on more than Rs 91,000 crore of long and short-term debt.

“If we use liquidity for repayment, then we can’t go forward. Therefore, the moratorium is needed and NCLAT has given us a temporarily relief,” PTI reported citing Injeti Srinivas. The NCLAT was requested by the government to restrain other creditors of IL&FS from filing suits in the case of non-repayment of loans.