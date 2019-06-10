IL&FS board extends deadline for claims submission to June 20

By: |
Published: June 10, 2019 10:51:34 PM

In a release on Monday, IL&FS said the new board initiated a comprehensive claims management process for 70 group entities through the launch of pan-India public notices on May 22.

IL&FS, IL&FS board, IL&FS board deadline, NCLT, public notices, technology newsThe earlier deadline was June 5. (Reuters)

The board of IL&FS has extended the deadline for submission of claims to June 20 following an order passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal. The earlier deadline was June 5. In a release on Monday, IL&FS said the new board initiated a comprehensive claims management process for 70 group entities through the launch of pan-India public notices on May 22.

“This extension is pursuant to the order passed by the NCLAT on May 29, 2019, wherein the court had extended the period for lenders to file their claims by June 20th, 2019,” it added. According to the release, the claims process is being run in an effort to crystallise the financial and operational liabilities of IL&FS group to facilitate distribution of proceeds from the resolution process.

Grant Thornton India LLP is claims management advisor. “Claims are being invited for an initial list of 70 identified companies which are currently part of an ongoing sale process or have been identified for sale in the first phase.

“The other entities of the IL&FS group will be addressed appropriately in subsequent phases,” the release said. The crisis at IL&FS came to light late last year after some of the group entities defaulted on debt repayment. Subsequently, the board was superseded by the government and the issues are being addressed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. IL&FS board extends deadline for claims submission to June 20
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop