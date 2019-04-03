IL&FS 6-month report card: No creditor will be compromised in debt resolution process, says board

By: | Published: April 3, 2019 7:11 PM

There is a need to have a meaningful resolution that adds value to shareholders, IL&FS board said.

There is a need to have a meaningful resolution that adds value to shareholders, it added.

IL&FS board maintains a reasonable approach to the resolution process and promises that no creditor will be compromised. There is a need to have a meaningful resolution that adds value to shareholders, it added. Presenting a status report card of where debt-ridden company stands currently, the new board constituted six months back said that the balance sheet of the company looks strong on a standalone basis.

Even as recovery ability of the loans is posing challenges, the company would take care of creditors by resolving assets within India, the board added.

Speaking on the occasion, Uday Kotak, IL&FS Chairman, said that a solid team is managing the entire resolution process of IL&FS. In addition to whole time board members, an operating committee has also been created, he added. Earlier in the day, the company board members held a meeting.

Also read: Bad news for farmers: Monsoon to be below normal this year; issues with ‘Kharif’ sowing likely

Kotak further informed that Vineet Nayyar has been appointed as Executive Vice Chairman & MD, while CS Rajan has been appointed MD of IL&FS effective today.

The board also said that 150 intervention applications have been filed against IL&FS at NCLAT. The total outstanding loan stands at Rs 99,354 crore currently, the board also informed.

Meanwhile, making the first arrest in its probe into alleged irregularities that led to a default crisis at IL&FS, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) Monday arrested Hari Sankaran, the former chairman and managing director of IL&FS.

The SFIO arrested Sankaran under Section 447 of the Companies Act, 2013 which deals with punishment for fraud. A person booked under this section can face a jail term ranging from six months up to ten years, and a monetary penalty.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. IL&FS 6-month report card: No creditor will be compromised in debt resolution process, says board
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition