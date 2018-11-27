IL&FS claims strong response to stake sale; says, dozens interested in two arms

IL&FS said it has received over a dozen EoIs towards acquiring its entire 100% stake in IL&FS Securities Services (ISSL) and ISSL Settlement & Transaction Services (ISTSL). (Reuters)

IL&FS on Monday said it has received a strong response for its stake in two of its subsidiaries for which it had invited expressions of interest (EoI) from potential buyers about a fortnight ago.

In an emailed statement, IL&FS said it has received over a dozen EoIs towards acquiring its entire 100% stake in IL&FS Securities Services (ISSL) and ISSL Settlement & Transaction Services (ISTSL).

The last date for submission of interest was November 23. IL&FS said it has received a response from a mix of banks, private equity firms and other financial services companies. The names, however, have not been disclosed.

The qualifying bidders will be invited to review information on the two companies so as to enable them to submit financial bids. IL&FS said any binding transaction will be subject to requisite approvals, including the National Company Law Tribunal, before they can be concluded.

ISSL, incorporated in July 2006, is a capital markets intermediary for professional clearing, depository and custodial services. It services both retail and institutional clients, foreign portfolio investors and foreign institutional investors. ISSL Settlement & Transaction Services provides professional clearing services in the commodities derivatives segment. Arpwood Capital and JM Financial are the financial and transaction advisors.

IL&FS also said it would shortly be launching the asset monetisation process for sale of “many other assets as part of its ongoing resolution process”.

FE had reported on November 23 that the new IL&FS board had turned down an offer by American private equity firm Lone Star Funds to buy three of its road projects for Rs 4,966 crore. Cube Highways had also concluded a deal with the former board, offering gross consideration of Rs 2,500 crore for five projects.

Industry insiders said it remains to be seen whether the asset monetisation process involving a public auction would fetch a better price than already offered.