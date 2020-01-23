Ikea’s ‘Made in India’ mugs have a problem: Here’s why Swiss giant pulled them off UAE shelves

Recently received test reports by Ikea said that the travel mug is expected to migrate levels of Dibutyl phthalate (DBP) surpassing the prescribed limits.

Ikea has recalled all TROLIGTVIS travel mugs marked ‘Made in India’ in the UAE after reports of chemicals exceeding the prescribed limit in the product. Apologizing for the inconvenience, the Swiss furniture manufacturer has asked the customers to return the mugs to any of its stores for a complete refund. Taking to social media, Ikea said: “To ensure the safety of our customers, we are recalling all TROLIGTVIS travel mugs marked “Made in India”.

“RECALLING TROLIGTVIS, Please return the item to our store for a full refund,” IKEA posted a picture of the mugs with a caption on Instagram. In early January 2020, the customers in Saudi Arabia too were asked by the company to stop using these travel mugs marked ‘Made in India’ after the authorities indicated the presence of harmful materials in the product, news agency PTI reported citing a report by Khaleej Times.

“Recent test reports showed that the product may migrate levels of chemicals exceeding the prescribed limits. Therefore, IKEA urges customers that have the travel mug to return the product to any IKEA store for a full refund. IKEA takes product safety very seriously,” the company said. “All IKEA product types are continuously tested and shall comply with applicable standards and legislation, as well as IKEA own requirements”, according to the report. Recently received test reports by Ikea said that the travel mug is expected to migrate levels of Dibutyl phthalate (DBP) surpassing the prescribed limits. TROLIGTVIS travel mugs are being sold since October 2019, the report added.