IKEA to launch Bengaluru store on June 22

IKEA India, a division of the Swedish home furnishings retailer, on Tuesday announced it will launch a store in Bengaluru’s Nagasandra on June 22.

The 460,000 sq ft outlet will be its third big-format IKEA store in India after one each in Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai. Additionally, the company also has a small establishment in Mumbai that it categorises as a city-centre store.

Bengaluru’s large-format store will be also connected to the Nagasandra metro station, supporting a faster and more comfortable commute, the company’s statement said.

IKEA India has announced Anje Heim as the market manager for the Karnataka market. Heim said: “IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Bengaluru for a better everyday life. IKEA Nagasandra will serve as a one-stop destination for all your home furnishing requirements. Our unique and affordable IKEA range will cater to the wants and needs of the whole family because there is something for everyone at IKEA. We are excited to welcome the many people of Bengaluru to our upcoming store.”

The store will also house one of the largest children’s play areas ‘Småland’ along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies. It will be spread over 12.2 acres and feature more than 7,000 home furnishing IKEA products, the company added.

Services such as click and collect, remote planning and a personal shopper will also be available at the store. IKEA started its e-commerce journey in Bengaluru, with a shopping website and an app in 2021. The company continues its expansion journey plan in India with an omnichannel approach, focusing on giving more options to consumers across India with both online and physical formats.

The customers can continue to shop from IKEA’s India website which delivers to Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gujarat, and Bengaluru. The retailer, part of the Ingka Group, also said it will open another store in Mumbai later this year.