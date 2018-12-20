Ikea to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh

By: | Published: December 20, 2018 10:42 PM

Ikea is planning to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh, where the Swedish home furnishings major is planning to set up large and small format stores.

Ikea to invest in uttar pradesh, Uttar Pradesh government, Swedish home furnishings major, Peter Betzel, ikea hyderabadIkea, which is planning to set-up a large format store in Noida, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government for opening of stores in the state.

Ikea is planning to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh, where the Swedish home furnishings major is planning to set up large and small format stores. The investment would create over 8,000 direct and indirect job opportunities in the state, said Ikea in a statement. Ikea, which is planning to set-up a large format store in Noida, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government for opening of stores in the state.

“We plan to invest more than Rs 5,000 crore in the State over the coming years, which will create employment for over 8,000 jobs. “In line with our new retail direction, we intend to set up a mix of large and smaller city center format stores complimented by e-commerce in the state over time,” Ikea India CEO Peter Betzel said.

Also read| Reliance Communications urges DoT to comply with SC order; grant approval for spectrum deal

The company considers UP as an “important market” and for that Ikea is “in dialogue with the present Government to facilitate our expansion plans in the State,” the statement said. In 2013, Ikea received nod from the government to invest Rs 10,500 crore in single-brand retail. Ikea has opened its first store in India in August this year in Hyderabad. Ikea’s second store will open in Mumbai next year, followed by Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Ikea to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition