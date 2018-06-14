Ikea partners with Adidas, Lego, others to design products for India

Swedish home furnishing company Ikea, which is set to open its first store in India next month, announced a few global partnerships with leading brands including Adidas and Lego Group. The company hopes to extend the partnerships for the Indian market for creating customised newer designs and products for Indian customers.

Ikea has signed a global partnership with Adidas. The two will collaborate to explore the connections between living spaces and sport, and how both can adapt to help create healthy habits.

Another collaboration includes one with the Lego Group to increase the opportunity for playing more and to make the whole home a better-functioning and more fun place. Ikea, in collaboration with Lego, wants to deal with the challenge that some parents might have with the mess that is created by children during play.

Ikea will also collaborate with UNYQ, a 3D printed medical wearables company, and educational e-sport company Area Academy, among others.