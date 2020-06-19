IKEA launches design tech platform to transform spaces

Developed by IKEA’s research and design lab Space10, it would be a platform on which experiments can be perceived for building homes using next generation technologies.

Swedish furniture company IKEA has launched a web platform – everydayexperiments.com – for design and technology experts to work on ideas for the new-age or digital homes.

The experiments are done using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), augmented reality (AR) and spatial intelligence.

This platform would gather some of the most interesting technology and design studios to showcase a series of digital experiments that explore new ways to interact with the spaces we live in, IKEA said.

These experiments include an optical sound system with speculative design prototype with AR application to ‘see’ music within an environment – real time visualisation of sound. Another one works on perceptions of scale and finds new useful ways to utilise, optimise and transform spaces using AR app that would scan the walls in homes to reveal new ways to make shelves in an available space.

“The future home should be about the people first. It’s a place for everyone to be safe, to feel comfortable and in control. Technology is quickly becoming a vital part of the IKEA customer experience and home furnishing offer. Being a values-driven brand, we focus on people and planet. As we enter a new digital era, we are also exploring new ways to create a better everyday life at home, while protecting people’s privacy,” Fredrik Axén, digital manager core business franchise, Inter IKEA Systems B V, said.

Bas Van De Poel, creative director, Space10, said, “Home, especially these days, plays an important role in how we develop our everyday interactions and relationships. It is not only the place where we live but the place where we work, teach our children and where we connect with the world digitally. We believe, the more we learn about the next curve of design and technological innovations, the more we can help people to make tomorrow’s life at home, and with each other, even better.”

Through projects with forward-thinking collaborators, IKEA and Space10 aim to design innovative solutions. The participating studios and designers include Bakken & Baeck, Field, Random Studio, ManvsMachine, CIRG, Philip Pries Hennigsen, Stromlin, Set Snail, Alonso Holmes and TimiOyedeji, among others.