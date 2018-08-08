IKEA Hyderabad store launch: Swedish furniture giant’s first India outlet opens tomorrow; 7 key things to know

IKEA Hyderabad store launch: The much-awaited store launch of Swedish furniture maker IKEA in Hyderabad is just a day away. IKEA has made an investment of Rs 1,000 crore on the Hyderabad store, which is spread over 13 acres and has a built-up area of 4 lakh square feet. IKEA is all set to open its first store in Hyderabad on Thursday, more than five years after it received the government’s nod for 100% FDI in India in single-brand retail. The launch has already been delayed from 2017 and then July 19 this year.

Hyderabad IKEA store address: Ikea’s first retail outlet is located at IKEA HITEC City, Raidurg, Serilingampally, Mandal, Survey no. 83/1, Plot No.25, 26, Part 29 Panmaqtha, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, 500032, Telangana.

Store timings: According to information available on the website, the store will be open from 10 am to 11 pm daily.

Furniture for sale: IKEA’s store will have a variety of items ranging from sofas, beds, and chairs to bookcases, curtains, hangers and more. A Reuters report said that IKEA will sell 1,000 items including cutlery and stuffed toys for less than 200 rupees ($2.91).

IKEA restaurant: IKEA’s 1,000-seater restaurant will have both Indian and Swedish offerings, including biryani and meatballs, at attractive prices. The restaurant will remain open daily from 9:30 am to 10:30 pm.

Partnership with UrbanClap: IKEA has also tied up with a mobile-based services marketplace UrbanClap as the furniture assembly service partner in Hyderabad.

IKEA jobs: According to a report by Reuters, the do-it-yourself (DIY) interior goods is a new concept in India, and in order to get the people of India well adapted to the new culture, IKEA has taken the unusual step of setting up a 150-member in-house task force to help with assembly. The company said that the Hyderabad store will directly employ 950 people and another 1,500 indirectly for various services.