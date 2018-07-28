IIT-Madras’ startup launches indigenously developed air purifier

The startup AirOK of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras unveiled the purifier Vistar, a release from the institute said.

An IIT-Madras incubated startup today launched a smart air purifier, claiming it to be the first indigenously developed one.

Vistar can filter a variety of pollutants such as particulate matter, microbes, fungus and gaseous substances, the release said.

The purifier has Wi-Fi and touch interface and its functioning, in terms of the quantum of pollutants in the air, can be ascertained in real-time, it said.

The filter would have a life of about one year, which was twice that of the air purifiers currently available in the market, it said.

AirOK would target institutional segment which includes hospitals, hospitality, commercial real estate, food processing and manufacturing in the initial phase and has received orders from some clients in this segment, the release said.