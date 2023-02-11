IIP zigzags, grows 4.3% in Dec on weak base

Giving mixed signals on the demand in the economy and confirming that a broad-based industrial recovery is yet to take root, the index of industrial production (IIP) grew 4.3% on year in December, down from a five-month high rate of 7.1% in the previous month.

The index had grown by 1% on year in December 2021.

The sequential slowing of the pace of growth in industrial output was due to a modest expansion in the manufacturing sector, which grew 2.6% in December from a year ago even as mining at 9.8% and electricity generation at 10.4% registered robust growth rates.

Labour-intensive industries like textile, apparel, leather, computers, electronics and optical items registered negative growth rates in December.

Use-based classification of industries presented a mixed picture, with two of the three sectors registering negative growth rates. Consumer durables fell back into the negative zone (-10.4%) in December, while consumer non-durables grew by a healthy 7.2%. Primary and capital goods industries registered growth rates of 8.3% and 7.6% respectively, in the month even as intermediate goods declined by 0.3%.

“On the whole the infrastructure-related industries are showing good traction while the index is volatile for consumer goods as the main season is over and the pent-up demand syndrome has got diluted. Growth will continue to be narrowly focused rather than broad-based in the next three months of the year,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda. He said firms have also been raising prices of their products, which will come in the way of demand, as will the series of interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India.

The repo rate is now at 6.5% after a 25-basis point hike on February 8 in the monetary policy review and the full impact of the six rounds of rate hikes are expected to come with a lag.

Also Read ONGC to start oil production from D5 block in May, gas in 2024 albeit at lower rate than estimates

Policymakers are, however, confident that economic activities would remain resilient despite global turmoil and inflationary pressures. The focus of the Union Budget 2023-24 on investment and capital expenditure is also expected to boost economic recovery, they feel.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, head – research & outreach at Icra, noted that the year-on-year growth of the most available high frequency indicators improved in January 2023, relative to December 2022, partly reflecting a favourable base effect due to the third wave of Covid-19 in January 2022. She expects the overall IIP growth to rise to 5-7% in January 2023.

“Going forward, the annual growth in the IIP is likely to improve in the ongoing quarter (from 2.4% y-o-y in the third quarter of the fiscal), partly boosted by the typical year-end push in volumes to achieve targets as well as a low base of the third wave of Covid-19,” she said, while cautioning that a slowdown in external demand and the consequent decline in merchandise exports could impact the performance of the manufacturing sector.

High frequency indicators for January have so far shown a mixed picture. The S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index eased from December’s near 11-year high of 59.4 to 57.5, but it remained above its long-run average (54.1) although gross collections of the goods and services tax hit their second highest level at `1.56 trillion last month.

Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist, Crisil, said: “Overall IIP growth in third quarter of FY23 (2.5% on-year average) improved over the second quarter (1.6%), helped by festive demand and government capex. Going forward, demand momentum is expected to ease both at the domestic and global levels.”