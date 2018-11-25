IIFL Holdings arm to raise Rs 5,000 cr

Company has filed the draft shelf prospectus with the stock exchanges on November 23, 2018

IIFL Holdings on Saturday said its arm Infoline Finance Limited is planning to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCD). In an exchange filing, the company said it has filed the draft shelf prospectus with the stock exchanges on November 23, 2018, for raising of funds in one or more tranches subject to necessary approvals.