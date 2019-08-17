IICT signs agreement with Sun Pharma towards out-licensing of patents on NCEs

When new compounds are sought to be used as drug candidates, they are named as NCEs, IICT sources said.

(Reuters)

The CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology here said on Friday that it has signed an agreement with pharma major SunPharma for “out-licensing of patents on a New Chemical Entity for multiple therapeutic indications”.

As per the agreement, CSIR-IICT will get payments totaling Rs 240 crore, including upfront, development and regulatory and other payments, IICT said in a release.

“Further, the institute will also get payments from sun pharma through royalties on net sales on commercialization of the products developed using these patents,” the release said.

SunPharma will be responsible for development, regulatory filings, manufacturing and commercialization of these potential products, it said.

“This is only a beginning of out-licensing (giving rights to take forward as drugs) NCEs as several patents of CSIR-IICT on NCEs are being negotiated with potential drug development companies.

At this juncture, I am happy to inform that our institute holds India’s largest state of the art NCE repository in our

campus,” S Chandrasekhar, Director of CSIR-IICT, said.