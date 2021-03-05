IHCL to open all-women managed luxury residences in Chennai

The organisation has taken many strides to foster gender equality, both, within and outside the organisation. (Representative image)

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday announced what it called as India’s first all women-managed luxury residences, christened Taj Wellington Mews, to be opened in Chennai in April this year.

The announcement which coincides with the upcoming International Women’s Day, is in line with the company’s ongoing efforts in creating an equitable workplace and ecosystem, while empowering women in the hospitality industry, IHCL said in a release.

Rakhee Lalvani, VP, public relations and corporate communications, IHCL, said, “Women at IHCL have played a very vital role in the organisation with their contribution and by pushing boundaries. The upcoming Taj Wellington Mews, Chennai managed by an all-women team is indeed a proud moment for all of us, and testament to the Group’s commitment towards improving the gender balance in the organisation with a vibrant workforce and by providing equal opportunities to women across roles and positions.”

Located in the Old Mahabalipuram-IT corridor of Chennai, Taj Wellington Mews will have 112 spaciously and luxuriously appointed residences, led by a woman general manager and a team of over 100 women across all operations and other departments. In addition to providing growth opportunities for women employees within the company, the property will also generate employment locally.

The organisation has taken many strides to foster gender equality, both, within and outside the organisation. Several progressive policies like extended maternity leave, compulsory crèche facilities, an expense reimbursement for family expansion including IVF treatments, and skilling women in the under-served communities and regions to improve their participation in the workforce have been implemented successfully. These efforts have resulted in developing a talent pool and a higher ratio of women across the company.