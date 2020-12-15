IHCL opens Taj resort in Darjeeling

Last month, IHCL announced three Taj hotels: two in Kolkata and one in Patna.

The Indian Hotels Company’s (IHCL) brand Taj on Monday announced the opening of Taj Chia Kutir Resort & Spa at Darjeeling. The resort is situated in the Makaibari Tea Estate, founded in 1859.

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer, IHCL, said, “IHCL with its pioneering spirit has put many destinations like Rajasthan, Goa and Kerala on the tourism map. We are delighted to step into another new destination in the East — Darjeeling. Taj Chia Kutir & Resort is a welcome addition to our existing hotels in the magnificent Himalayas.”

The 72-room resort is spread over 22 acres. “Guests can enjoy plucking and tasting tea at the Makaibari Tea Estate or nature trails with naturalists in the hills. We look forward to bringing Taj’s legendary hospitality to the Queen of Hills,” said Jitendra Lote, general manager, Taj Chia Kutir. IHCL now has six hotels in West Bengal, including three under development.

Last month, IHCL announced three Taj hotels: two in Kolkata and one in Patna. These hotels are in partnership with the Ambuja Neotia Group, which had earlier partnered with IHCL for the Taj Chia Kutir, Darjeeling, and Taj Guras Kutir in Gangtok.

Chhatwal had said, “We are very committed to the Eastern part of India as we believe that it has tremendous potential. With the announcement, we are further strengthening our footprint in the region and building on IHCL’s legacy in some of the most commercially and culturally important cities of the East. These signings also cement our relationship with the Ambuja Neotia Group.”