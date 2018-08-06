​​​
  3. IGL gets city gas licence for Meerut, Muzaffarnagar

Indraprastha Gas Ltd today said it has bagged a licence to retail CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas for cooking to households in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts of Uttar Pradesh.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 6, 2018 5:11 PM
IGL, IGL gas licence for meerut, IGL gas license for muzaffarnagar, CNG, PNG, CGD network IGL already retails CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) in the national capital region that includes Delhi and adjoining cities of Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida. It also has city gas distribution (CGD) licences for Rewari and Karnal in Haryana. (Reuters)

IGL already retails CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) in the national capital region that includes Delhi and adjoining cities of Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida. It also has city gas distribution (CGD) licences for Rewari and Karnal in Haryana.

“IGL has received a letter of intent dated August 4, 2018, from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for grant of authorization to the company for development of CGD network in the Geographical Area of Meerut (except areas already authorided), Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

It also enclosed a copy of the authorisation letter. PNGRB in the letter asked IGL to submit a performance bank guarantee of Rs 50 crore within 30 days of issue of the authorisation.

