IFIN drags SKIL infra to NCLT

SKIL Infrastructure, one of the companies named by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in its investigation report on the IL&FS fraud case, has been taken to the insolvency court over dues to IL&FS Financial Services. The company has disputed these claims, it said in an exchange filing. The next date of hearing is September 9.

“IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) has initiated proceedings against SKIL Infrastructure (the company) and/or its subsidiaries, as the case may be, in National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and Bombay High Court for recovery of their alleged outstanding dues… The company and/or its subsidiaries, as the case may be, has disputed the said claims made in NCLT and the Bombay High Court and that the said claims are being defended appropriately,” the filing stated.

Reliance Commercial Finance has also dragged SKIL Infrastructure to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for recovery of outstanding dues, the filing said.

In its report, the SFIO said loans given by IFIN to SKIL Infrastructure were used for payment of existing loan facilities.