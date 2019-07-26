IFC to invest $200 million in Shriram Transport Finance to fund CV purchases

The deal uses a unique securitisation structure to mitigate foreign exchange risks and attract patient capital from pension funds, insurance firms and foreign institutional investors.

Internation Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, will channel $200 million into Shriram Transport Finance to primarily fund purchases of commercial vehicles and support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The deal uses a unique securitisation structure to mitigate foreign exchange risks and attract patient capital from pension funds, insurance firms and foreign institutional investors.

Half of the total amount will come from IFC’s own account and the rest mobilised from like-minded partners. The first tranche of $82 million was disbursed on Thursday; half from IFC’s own account. The proceeds will be used by the company for lending to small road transport operators and MSMEs in rural and semi-urban areas in low-income states. Shriram Transport Finance is the largest financier of commercial vehicles in India, focused on MSMEs that are economically weak and have limited credit history.

Hemalata Mahalingam, manager, financial institutions group, IFC South Asia, said, “Commercial vehicles are an important engine for growth for the economy as they boost incomes and create jobs.” Currently, more than 90% of investor participation in Indian securitisation transactions is from banks. They purchase securitised portfolios from NBFCs to achieve loan book growth and meet priority sector lending requirements. The participation of foreign and private institutional investors, such as pension funds and insurance companies, is limited.

She further added, “The unique securitisation structure will channel patient capital from diverse financial sources into the NBFC segment and support the development of India’s debt capital markets.”

Umesh Revankar, MD and CEO, Shriram Transport Finance said, “We are glad to partner with IFC and we value our relationship with the organisation. IFC, a World Bank arm has invested with us in the past as well. NBFCs play crucial role in last mile connectivity and financial inclusion. The funds raised will be used to help the small commercial vehicle operators and MSMEs in rural and semi urban markets. There is a huge growth opportunity in smaller towns and we are committed to unleash the potential of these geographies.”