IFC invests $10 million in Endiya Partners

Endiya’s current portfolio includes Darwinbox, Steradian Semiconductors, Kissht, SigTuple, and Myelin Foundry.
International Financial Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has invested $10 million (about Rs 75 crore) in Endiya Fund II. Hyderabad-based Endiya Partners is a seed and early-stage venture capital fund that invests in IP-led Indian product start-ups that are globally relevant. Endiya’s Fund I was a 2016 vintage fund with Rs 175-crore ($25 million) corpus and invested in 12 portfolio firms.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.