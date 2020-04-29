If coronavirus lockdown stays in Delhi, supplies of coffee, oil, chips, other essentials to dry up

Traders associations have also rung alarm bells regarding the issue and communicated to the panel that there is a shortfall in supply of packaging material for essential items.

Supplies of many daily essential items such as coffee and diapers are going to take a severe hit if the lockdown situation continues in Delhi even after May 3 when the government is expected to lift the country-wide 40-day lockdown. Especially for the import dependent items such as dry fruits, oil and cereals, the supplies will start running short soon, according to a report prepared by a six-member Delhi government panel on supply of essential goods such as food and medicine, The Indian Express reported. “Lays chips, Haldiram Namkeen products, shampoos, moisturisers of prominent companies, products of major consumers goods companies such as Nestle, P&G, HUL, biscuits, cereals of reputed companies, sanitisers of reputed companies,” the report said on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) which may get short soon.

Traders associations have also rung alarm bells regarding the issue and communicated to the panel that there is a shortfall in supply of packaging material for essential items. The issue will aggravate further if the lockdown continues. While bigger players are scrambling to get supplies straight, it has led to a rise in the sale of smaller brands and regional players, the report added. For medicines, while there are supplies still available in the market, the same will soon start to dry up as factories are operating at less than half their capacities. Earlier, biscuit and namkeen maker Parle Products had said that the unavailability of workforce is posing a great problem it is only this week that factories have started to run to 70% of their capacity, Krishnarao Buddha, Senior Category Head, Parle Products, told Financial Express Online recently.

“It was also gathered from the market that all items of general nature are available in shops but some of the products of reputed companies or products generally demanded by consumers by name may not be available in the shelves. However, the shortage of such items has led to an increase in sale of smaller home-made brands to a large extent,” the panel said. Meanwhile, the government is mulling on allowing shops which deal in education books and electric fans to open soon.