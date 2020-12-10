  • MORE MARKET STATS

IESA, UNIDO tie up to boost energy storage in India

By: |
December 10, 2020 8:29 PM

The project supports innovative technologies only in advanced stage of development for field demonstration and validation.  

IESA is a supporting partner for this innovation challenge.

The India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) and United Nations Industrial Development Organization have joined hands to promote innovations in energy storage in India.

On November 1, the Facility of Low Carbon Technology Deployment (FLCTD) by UNIDO  launched the 4th round of innovation challenge to support and encourage new innovations in Indian energy storage and e-mobility space.

There will be grant of up to USD 50,000 for winning technologies, and recognition from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, UNIDO and IESA, a joint statement said.

The last date to apply for the challenge is December 18, 2020.

Companies, institutes, startups working on innovation in electro-chemical battery, battery management system (BMS), super capacitor or a combination of battery and super-capacitor are highly encouraged to apply for the FLCTD project.

The aim of the challenge is to identify high-impact opportunities that have the potential for saving-energy along with large-scale carbon emission reductions, and to provide financial support for field validation/beta testing of their technology, it said.”

“The project aims to strengthen the innovation ecosystem in India, particularly for the development of technology-based solutions that are helping address the energy and climate change issue.It is also attempting to improve the academia-entrepreneur-industry collaboration to bring innovative technology solutions so that all stand to benefit,” Sandeep Tandon, National Programme Manager, FLCTD said.

Debi Prasad Dash, Executive Director, IESA said, this is a unique opportunity for Indian conglomerates and MSMEs and startups to showcase their innovation and engineering capabilities in energy storage and electric mobility sector.

In the last three years, FLCTD Program has successfully awarded 40+ winners and committed over Rs 8 crore in financial support.

IESA is India’s leading alliance on energy storage and e-mobility.

