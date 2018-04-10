IDFC Alternatives raising third infrastructure fund

So far, the infrastructure team of IDFC Alternatives has .8 billion, or Rs 9,300 crore, under management.

IDFC Alternatives is in the process of raising a third fund that it plans to deploy in operational infrastructure assets.

So far, the infrastructure team of IDFC Alternatives has $1.8 billion, or Rs 9,300 crore, under management. Of this, $927 million, or Rs 5,500 crore, is from the India Infrastructure Fund (IIF), $900 million, or Rs 3,800 crore, is from its India Infrastructure Fund II (IIF-2).

The monies from both funds have been fully deployed. The new fund, like the first two funds, will continue to focus on acquiring assets that provide regular distributions and capital appreciation. The investment strategy will be to acquire controlling stakes in operating infrastructure assets, but not greenfield projects. The size of the new fund could not be ascertained by FE. An IDFC Alternatives spokesperson declined to comment on the fund raising.

IDFC Alternatives’ current portfolio companies in the transport and infrastructure segment include Ashoka Highways Bhandara, Gayatri Lalitpur Roadways, Gayatra Jhansi Roadways, United Liner Agencies of India, Ulundurpet Expressways, Dhewas Bhopal Corridor and Delhi Cargo Service Centre, which is a logistics company.