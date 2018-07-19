Customer disconnect: This telco lost most subscribers in May

In the month of May , 2018, 4.51 million subscribers submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP).

Even as Idea Cellular is waiting for its merger with Vodafone India, the telecom provider lost the most number of wireless subscribers in the month of May among the major players in the industry. Idea lost 25.31 lakh customers in May. In the month of April, the telecom provider had added 55.51 lakh users. Bharti Airtel’s subscriber base surged by 3.6 crore and Reliance Jio added 93.5 lakh wireless subscribers during the same month. In total, over 59 lakh subscribers were added by the industry in the month of May, according to the latest data provided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Broadband (≥ 512 Kbps download)

As per the reports received from 280 operators as compared to 270 operators in previous month, the number of broadband subscribers increased from 419.79 million at the end of Apr-18 to 432.00 million at the end of May-18 with a monthly growth rate of 2.91%, according to TRAI data.

Mobile Number Portability

In the month of May , 2018, 4.51 million subscribers submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 377.55 million at the end of Apr-18 to 382.06 million at the end of May-18, since implementation of MNP.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has topped the chart of fastest 4G telecom operators with an average peak download speed of 22.3 mbps on its network while Idea Cellular registered highest upload speed in May, according to a Trai report. Jio’s national average of 4G download speed was more than double compared to its closest rival Bharti Airtel, which recorded download speed of 9.7 mbps, higher than 9.3 mbps it registered in April, on similar parameters, according to the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on MySpeed Portal.

Vodafone and Idea Cellular registered slight dip in download speeds in May at 6.7 and 6.1 megabit per second (mbps), respectively, compared to 6.8 mbps and 6.5 mbps respectively that was recorded in April.