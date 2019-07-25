IDBI Bank seeks buyers for stakes in 19 defaulter firms

Earlier, on January 17, IDBI Bank had begun the process of seeking bids for its stakes in 13 companies, which included Neelachal Ispat Nigam.

IDBI Bank has sought bids for its equity stakes in 19 companies with an aggregate face value of Rs 174 crore. The list of companies, comprising both listed and unlisted names, includes textile company OCM India, steelmaker Neelachal Ispat Nigam, Haldia Petrochemicals, Gujarat NRE Coke and Soma Enterprise. Bids for the stakes must be sent in by August 6.

In a notice, the bank said, “In the case of Mysore Paper Mills, interested investors may acquire shares with a minimum bid size of 5 lakh shares and in multiple of 1 lakh and in the case of Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd. with minimum bid size of 10 lakh shares and in multiple of 1 lakh,” adding that the sale of shares is subject to right of first refusal (ROFR), buyback rights and other rights held by the companies, promoters and other shareholders.

Earlier, on January 17, IDBI Bank had begun the process of seeking bids for its stakes in 13 companies, which included Neelachal Ispat Nigam.

Also read: This is how SME exporters can tide over their working capital crunch

Sources said that these companies were loan defaulters whose debt got converted into equity under the strategic debt restructuring (SDR) and corporate debt restructuring (CDR) scheme. An SDR allows banks to convert debt at a price below the current market value and can now own 51% or more of the equity of the company. In case of unlisted companies, a break-up value should be used which is the book value per share calculated from the company’s balance sheet adjusted for cash flows and financials post the earlier restructuring. According to RBI, in case the latest balance sheet is not available then the break-up value shall be Rs 1.

So far bankers’ attempt to implement the SDR scheme has failed in Electrosteel Steels, Jyoti Structures, Lanco Teesta Hydro Power, Monnet Ispat, IVRCL, Coastal Projects and Ankit Metal and Power, among others. Bankers have tried SDR in loans worth over Rs 1 lakh crore since RBI had allowed it in 2015.

As for CDR, lenders used to approach the CDR cell to provide relief to companies under stress by means of reducing the rate of interest being paid and also offering a two-three-year moratorium on interest payments. The cell was dissolved last year after the February 12, 2018 circular of the RBI scrapped all restructuring schemes in existence then.