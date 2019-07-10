ICSI’s unique ID number to ensure compliance

ICSI said this is an attempt to pursue heightened sense of self-governance and strengthen the practising side of the profession of company secretaries (Website image)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Tuesday said it will roll out a new feature, Unique Document Identification Number (UDIN), which will help in ensuring better compliance as well as prevent counterfeiting of various certifications and attestations done by company secretaries.

ICSI said this is an attempt to pursue heightened sense of self-governance and strengthen the practising side of the profession of company secretaries (CS). It is aimed at strengthening framework of good governance. UDIN shall provide ease of maintaining register of attestation and certification services.

The UDIN will be mandatory for every document except an e-form, signed or certified by a CS with effect from October 1, 2019. The feature, however, will also help in preventing counterfeiting of various attestations or certifications, ensure compliance on ceilings on the number of certifications or attestations and will enable stakeholders as well as regulators to verify the genuinity of documents signed or certified by CS in practice, the apex industry body regulating CS in the country explained.

ICSI’s president, Ranjeet Pandey explained, “Under the mechanism, an alpha numeric number shall be generated for identification of every document attested by practising company secretaries, which shall definitely act as a trust enhancer by facilitating verification that the document is genuinely signed or certified by a company secretary in practice.”