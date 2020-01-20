ICSI elects Ashish Garg as president; Nagendra D Rao as vice-president

Published: January 20, 2020 3:51:03 PM

Ashish Garg, during his tenure as the vice president of ICSI in 2019, served as the chairman of training and educational facilities committee, peer review board, and brand promotion committee, ICSI said in a press release.

Ashish Garg, during his tenure as the vice president of ICSI in 2019, served as the chairman of training and educational facilities committee, peer review board, and brand promotion committee, ICSI said in a press release.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Monday said it has elected Ashish Garg as the president and Nagendra D Rao as the vice-president. Ashish Garg, during his tenure as the vice president of ICSI in 2019, served as the chairman of training and educational facilities committee, peer review board, and brand promotion committee, ICSI said in a press release.

He has over 19 years of experience and specialisation in corporate laws and organizational restructuring, among others, it added.

