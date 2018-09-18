Icra downgrades Rs12k cr of IL&FS debt

Icra downgraded Rs 6,500 crore of commercial paper to junk grade as well as Rs 5,225 crore of non-convertible debentures and Rs 350 crore of long-term loans. (Reuters)

Even as Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is believed to be considering a loan to cash strapped IL&FS to meet its immediate debt servicing requirements, following an emergency board meeting last week, ratings firm Icra, on Monday, downgraded about Rs 12,000 crore of debt by IL&FS Financial Services by several notches.

Icra downgraded Rs 6,500 crore of commercial paper to junk grade as well as Rs 5,225 crore of non-convertible debentures and Rs 350 crore of long-term loans, citing irregularities in debt servicing and the challenging liquidity position.

On Saturday, in a notice to stock exchanges, IL&FS said it could not repay certain amounts that were due on commercial papers as on September 14 and that, in addition, the company has received notices for delays and defaults in servicing some inter-corporate deposits.

At the emergency board meeting on Saturday, according to sources, a decision had been taken to raise funds and a line of credit, although the amounts will be finalised only after an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on September 29. Sources also said a turnaround plan by IL&FS had met the approval of its largest shareholder, LIC.

At the Saturday meeting, the IL&FS board also approved the appointment of Sunil Behari Mathur, former LIC chairman, as the non-executive chairman of its board. He replaced LIC MD, Hemant Bhargava, who stepped down from the post at the meeting. Bhargava also heads the investment committee of LIC, which is the largest shareholder with a 25% stake in IL&FS. At an earlier meeting on August 29, the IL&FS board had approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore in non-convertible debentures and a rights issue.

Since May this year, IL&FS has faced a spate of ratings actions with CARE, Icra and India Ratings having downgraded the company to non-investment grade.

According to a report by Nomura India, IL&FS has an outstanding consolidated debt of Rs 91,000 crore.