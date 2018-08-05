ICRA downgrades Reliance Power

Reliance Power has contested the ratings downgrade, stating it is totally unjustified and that the company has been current on servicing their debt obligations up to July, 2018. (Reuters)

ICRA, an Indian subsidiary of Ratings Agency Moody’s, has revised Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power’s long and short term ratings on bank outstandings aggregating to Rs 6,015 crore to “BB/A4 issuer not cooperating” from “BBB/A2 issuer not cooperating” with negative outlook, on account of stretched liquidity profile of its operating subsidiaries Rosa Power Ltd and Vidarbha Industries Power in the current financial year (2018-19).

The ratings agency has also downgraded the ratings on the bank facilities of both Rosa Power and Vidarbha Industries to “BB+ (Negative)/[ICRA]A4+” The ratings also factor the high leveraging levels of the company at a standalone level along with the significantly high refinancing risk. The Net Worth as of March end 2018 was Rs 22,482 crore compared with Rs 21,367 crore a

year ago.

Reliance Power has contested the ratings downgrade, stating it is totally unjustified and that the company has been current on servicing their debt obligations up to July, 2018.

“The requisite non default statement (NDS) for the month of July, 2018 has been submitted to ICRA. The action taken by ICRA is completely unjustified and unwarranted. The Company strongly disagrees with the arbitrary action taken by ICRA and has filed appeals against the same for review in terms of

SEBI guidelines.