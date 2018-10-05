Icra downgrades Jet Airways long-term loans

Jet Airways, in August, announced various measures like sale-and-lease-back of a part of its wide-body fleet, stake sale in frequent flier programme Jet Privilege. (Reuters)

Ratings agency Icra on Thursday downgraded Jet Airways’ long-term loan facilities to negative, citing delays in implementing the proposed liquidity initiatives by the management. Jet Airways, in August, announced various measures like sale-and-lease-back of a part of its wide-body fleet, stake sale in frequent flier programme Jet Privilege and raising fresh equity to meet cash flow requirements. Icra has downgraded the long-term rating assigned to the Rs 698.9-crore non-convertible debenture programme, the Rs 4,970-crore long-term loans, the Rs 645-crore long-term fund-based facilities and the Rs 700-crore long-term, non-fund based facilities of Jet Airways.

According to the ratings agency, the company continues to witness deterioration in its operating and financial performance because of the steep increase in jet fuel prices and rupee depreciation and its inability to pass on the same to the customers. For Jet Airways, which commands a 15.2% share in the domestic market, passenger load factor (PLF) has been flat year-on-year at 82% in the first five months of FY19.

“The company has large debt repayments due over FY19 (Rs 3,120.3 crore), FY20 (Rs 2,444.5 crore) and FY21 (Rs 2,167.9 crore). The company is undertaking various liquidity initiatives, which includes, among others, a stake sale in Jet Privilege, and the timely implementation of these initiatives is a key rating sensitivity,” analysts at Icra noted.