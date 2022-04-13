ICRA Analytics to add more delivery centres in India from 4 at present

ICRA Analytics, which offers risk management, market data and knowledge services to banks, mutual funds and insurance companies, plans to add more delivery centres across the country from four such facilities at present, a company official said on Wednesday.

The subsidiary of rating firm ICRA Ltd currently has delivery centres in Kolkata, Delhi NCR, Chennai and Mumbai.

“Plans are being worked out to open more such facilities in the country. We deliver pan-India and globally.,” ICRA Analytics MD and CEO Sushmita Ghatak told PTI.

She said the trend so far is that 70 per cent of its revenue comes from global deliveries and the rest from the country.

To a query, Ghatak said West Bengal has been a credible player in terms of delivering IT and ITeS services.

ICRA Analytics has emerged as the top exporter of IT-enabled services (ITeS) with less than Rs 100 crore turnover for the financial year 2020-21 in West Bengal.

The company was felicitated by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI)-Kolkata.

The analytics firm has also the highest percentage of women employees in the IT/ITeS sector for FY 21, she said, adding that it is committed to encourage more women to participate in this vertical of the IT segment.

“It is an honour for the company and the team did not let the ball drop despite the pandemic. It was possible because of our determination to take on every challenge and turn them into opportunities. The focus is on improving productivity and meeting customer expectations,” Ghatak said.

This also augurs well for the financial well being of the state and also being a workplace that encourages more women to participate in the workforce, she added.