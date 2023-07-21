scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

ICICI Securities Q1 PAT dips 1 per cent, revenues surge 18 per cent 

In comparison, the company reported a PAT of Rs 273.6 crore in the year-ago period, ICICI Securities said in a regulatory filing.

Written by PTI
ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities, promoted by ICICI Bank, is the country's leading retail-led equity franchise, distributor of financial products and investment bank.

Brokerage house ICICI Securities on Friday reported a one per cent decline in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 271 crore for three months ended June 2023. In comparison, the company reported a PAT of Rs 273.6 crore in the year-ago period, ICICI Securities said in a regulatory filing.

The decline in the profit could be attributed to higher expenses, as the broking firm’s total expenses shot up by 33 per cent to Rs 570 crore in the quarter under review. However, the company’s total revenues rose by 18 per cent to Rs 934 crore in the first quarter under review, from Rs 795 crore in the April-June quarter of financial year 2022-23.

Also Read

During the quarter under review, the company added 2.1 lakh clients, taking its overall customer base to 93 lakh. Last month, ICICI Bank approved a proposal to delist ICICI Securities and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank after delisting.

Also Read
Also Read

ICICI Securities, promoted by ICICI Bank, is the country’s leading retail-led equity franchise, distributor of financial products and investment bank. The company began its operation in May 1995 and continues to grow its operation through expanding its client base and providing different types of services.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 16:24 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS