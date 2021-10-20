ICICI Prudential Life Q2 net jumps 47% on rise in first-year premium

Growth in profit for the second quarter was primarily aided by over 33% y-o-y rise in the company’s first year premium to Rs 1557.24 crore.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Tuesday reported a 47.33% year-on-year jump in its net profit to Rs 445.62 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year on a consolidated basis from `302.46 crore in the same period last fiscal.
Growth in profit for the second quarter was primarily aided by over 33% y-o-y rise in the company’s first year premium to Rs 1557.24 crore. Its renewal premium during the period, however, declined by 3.5% YoY to Rs 5570.35 crore.
The private sector life insurer had reported a net loss of Rs 185.29 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year as it had total claims of Rs 1,119 crore on account of Covid-19. The claims net of reinsurance was Rs 500 crore in Q1FY22.
The company on Tuesday said for the first half of FY22 its Covid-19 claims net of reinsurance stood at Rs 862 crore. Provisions of Rs 412 crore was maintained for future Covid-19 claims, including IBNR (incurred but not reported) provision.
Its value of new business (VNB) for H1FY22 was Rs 873 crore — growth of 45% over H1FY21. With an annualised premium equivalent (APE) of Rs 3196 crore for the H1FY22, VNB margin was 27.3% for H1FY22 as compared to 25.1% for FY21.
N S Kannan, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, “The improvement in the pandemic situation with each passing month increased consumer awareness on the need for life insurance and our suite of customer-centric products has enabled us to grow new business by 62% sequentially this quarter. Significantly, we posted our best ever September on monthly sales for any year since inception, aided by our well-diversified product and distribution channel mix.”
Kannan said new business sum assured grew 35% year on year to Rs 3.37 trillion in H1FY22 and the company continued to be the private sector leader with an overall market share of 13.2%.
The company’s 13th month persistency ratio improved to 85.1% in H1FY22, up from 82.1% for the same period last fiscal, indicative of the quality of business being underwritten. Its solvency ratio stood at 199.9% on September 30, 2021.
On Tuesday, ICICI Prudential Life’s scrip fell 1.95% to end the day at Rs 660.15 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company reported its Q2 results after stock market trading hours.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.