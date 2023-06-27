scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

ICICI Prudential gets show cause notice from DGGI for not paying Rs 492.06 crore tax

ICICI Prudential Life received a show cause cum demand notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence.

Written by FE Business
ICICI Prudential Life, show cause notice, tax, payment, DGGI, input tax credit, Service Tax Act
ICICI Prudential Life received a show cause cum demand notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence.

ICICI Prudential Life received a show cause cum demand notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence for not paying tax of Rs 492.06 crore pertaining to the period July 2017 to July 2022. “We wish to inform that the Company has received a show cause cum demand notice (SCN) from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), asking the Company to show cause as to why a tax of Rs 492,06,48,296 pertaining to the period July 2017 to July 2022 should not be demanded from the Company,” it said in a regulatory filing. 

“The matter largely relates to an industry-wide issue of input tax credit and the Company believes that it has availed eligible input GST credit in compliance with the provisions of the Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 and other applicable laws,” ICICI Prudential Life further said. 

Also Read

It added that the company will take appropriate steps in due course in reply to the SCN and will contest the matter. During the course of inquiry, ICICI Prudential Life said it had deposited Rs 190 crores, without accepting any liability in this regard.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 27-06-2023 at 10:32 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS