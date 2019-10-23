ICICI Pru Life Q2 net remains flat at Rs 301 crore

I-Sec reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 418 crore in Q2FY20, against Rs 458 crore in Q2FY19, a decline of 9% due to a dip in retail broking revenues and regulatory changes in mutual funds distribution business.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Tuesday reported an almost flat standalone net profit at Rs 301 crore for Q2FY20.

However, the company’s total income fell to Rs 8,027 crore from Rs 8,990 crore a year ago, the company said.

The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.80 per equity share for H1FY20. The value of new business increased 20.2% to Rs 709 crore in the second half of 2019-20 from Rs 590 crore in the first half of previous financial year.

ICICI Securities posts rise in Q2 net at Rs 135 cr

ICICI Securities (I-Sec) on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 135.1 crore for the three month ended September, a rise of 0.70% compared to Rs 134.2 crore a year ago. I-Sec reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 418 crore in Q2FY20, against Rs 458 crore in Q2FY19, a decline of 9% due to a dip in retail broking revenues and regulatory changes in mutual funds distribution business.

—

Fe bureau with pti inputs