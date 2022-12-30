ICICI case: 14-day custody for accused

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday sent former ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot to a 14-day judicial custody in connection with a probe into ICICI Bank loan irregularities.

The trio’s earlier remand ended on the day but they were unable to get any relief after being produced in the court of special judge S H Gwalani.

Special public prosecutor A Limosin, appearing for the CBI, did not seek any further custody for the three. The court then ordered the accused to be sent to judicial custody till January 10.

The Kochhars were arrested by the CBI last Friday while Dhoot was held on Monday.

The CBI had named the trio, along with companies Nupower Renewables (NRL), Supreme Energy Private Limited (SEPL), Videocon International Electronics (VIEL) and Videocon Industries, as accused in its FIR registered in 2019. In the First Information Report (FIR) filed in January 2019, CBI alleged there were irregularities in six high-value loans worth Rs 1,875 crore disbursed to Videocon Group between June 2009 and October 2011. The agency claimed that the Kochhars allegedly got Rs 64 crore bribe from Dhoot a day after the bank disbursed a loan of Rs 300 crore to Videocon International Electronics (VIEL) in August 2009.