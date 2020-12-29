  • MORE MARKET STATS

ICICI Bank acquires 9.09 pc stake in ed-tech platform Myclassboard Educational Solutions

By:
December 29, 2020 1:00 PM

ICICI BankICICI Bank said it will acquire 9.09 per cent stake in MESPL for cash consideration of Rs 4.5 crore.

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it will acquire 9.09 per cent stake in educational technology platform Myclassboard Educational Solutions Pvt Ltd for cash consideration of Rs 4.5 crore.

“ICICI Bank has entered into an agreement… in relation to an investment in Myclassboard Educational Solutions Pvt Ltd (MESPL),” the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

MESPL offers an online school management platform and reported turnover of Rs 12 crore in FY 2020.

“Post investment, ICICI Bank will hold 9.09 per cent stake in MESPL through acquisition of 100 equity shares and 1,04,890 cumulative compulsorily convertible preference shares on fully diluted basis,” it added.

The transaction is expected to be completed by end of February 2021.

