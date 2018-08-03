ICC India Arbitration Conference held at Hyderabad

The Hyderabad event was the second in a series of arbitration conferences planned by ICC in India.

The ICC India and ICC International Court of Arbitration, Paris organised the ICC India Arbitration Conference in Hyderabad on 28th July 2018. The Hyderabad event was the second in a series of arbitration conferences planned by ICC in India and Hon’ble Justice L. Nageswara Rao, Judge, Hon’ble Supreme Court of India was the chief guest for the event. He delivered the keynote address at the event where Justice Rao highlighted the importance of arbitration in reducing the burden on courts and further emphasized on the importance of institutional arbitration and the need to arbitrate in India.

More than a hundred legal practitioners from India and abroad attended the event and discussed key issues in domestic and international arbitration. The event was organised at a time when special attention is being placed to Indian practice and experiences under the ICC Arbitration Rules.

The conference was opened by Jawahar Vadivelu, Chairman, Cameo Services Limited and President, ICC India. There were two panel discussions – “ICC and Institutional Arbitration vs. Ad-Hoc Arbitration” and “Role of Courts: Pre-Arbitration, During and Post Arbitration” which were discussed by a panel comprising of senior counsels, law firm partners and arbitration practitioners from India and abroad.

The event will be followed by the 2nd ICC India Arbitration Day in Mumbai on 8 September 2018.