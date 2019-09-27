IBREL closes Rs 2,717 crore deal with Blackstone

The deal forms part of Indiabulls Group’s overall plans to exit real estate business prior to the merger with Laxmi Vilas Bank.

Indiabulls Real Estate (IBREL) has divested its remaining stake in office assets in Gurgaon in the National Capital Region and Lower Parel in Mumbai to entities of Blackstone Group for an aggregate equity value of around Rs 2,717 crore, the company informed the stock exchanges late Wednesday night.

The developer has divested its stake in existing joint venture companies Yashita Buildcon and Ashkit Properties, which owns commercial assets at Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon and its certain subsidiaries in Indiabulls Properties and Indiabulls Real Estate Company owning commercial assets at Lower Parel, Mumbai to Blackstone, the stock exchange filing said.

The Mumbai-based real estate developer said, “This has generated significant financial resources for the company towards achieving its goal of zero net debt in the current financial year.”

Further, the company said it is in the procees of finalisation of definite transaction documents with Blackstone for proposed divestment of IBREL’s direct or indirect stake in commercial assets at Worli in Mumbai and rights/stake in K G Marg, New Delhi and Sector 104 & Sector 106, Gurgaon.

IBREL on September 10, 2019 had informed the exchanges that the company has agreed and finalised strategic divestment of its stake in certain commercial and leasing business asset to entities controlled by Blackstone Group for an aggregate equity value of approximately Rs 4,420 crore, subject to closing adjustments, BSE filing said.

Earlier in June, Bengaluru-based realty developer Embassy Group had purchased around 14% stake in IBREL in a bulk deal on the stock exchanges.