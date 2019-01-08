IBM receives 9,100 patents in 2018; India second highest contributor

By: | Published: January 8, 2019 7:03 PM

IBM inventors from India received over 800 of patents, the second highest contributor to the global record tally, it added.

“In 2018, IBM employee inventors received a record number of 9,100 patents, marking the company’s 26th consecutive year of the US patent leadership.

Tech giant IBM Tuesday said it has received 9,100 patents in 2018 across areas like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and cybersecurity, with India being the second highest contributor to the global record tally.

IBM also led the industry in the number of AI, cloud computing, security and quantum computing-related patent grants, with more than 4,000 patents," it said.

It is committed to leading the way on technologies that change the way the world works and solving problems which many people have not even thought of yet, IBM chairman, president and CEO Ginni Rometty said. “Our clients and their customers are the beneficiaries of these innovations, particularly our leadership in AI, cloud, blockchain and security for business,” she added. Overall, the patents were granted to a diverse group of more than 8,500 IBM inventors in over 40 countries.?

