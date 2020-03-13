IBC: Parliament clears Bill to ring-fence winning bidders

The Bill also bars a single homebuyer from initiating insolvency proceedings against the real estate firm concerned.

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday cleared amendments to the insolvency law, which will ring-fence successful bidders of stressed companies from criminal proceedings for offences committed by previous management/promoters. The Lok Sabha had on March 6 approved the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

It is aimed at replacing an ordinance promulgated in December 2019. It will now require the President’s assent to become a law. The Bill also bars a single homebuyer from initiating insolvency proceedings against the real estate firm concerned.

The move to insulate third-party winning bidders from the sins of the earlier management will avoid a repeat of cases like Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL). Late last year, the Enforcement Directorate seized a portion of BPSL’s assets in a money laundering case against its former promoters. Initially, the NCLAT asked the ED to release the attached properties, but it had also put the Rs 19,700-crore payout by the JSW Steel for the debt-ridden company on hold until further orders. However, following the promulgation of the ordinance, the NCLAT last month provided immunity to new bidders and also said the assets couldn’t be attached by any investigative agency.

Replying to a debate on Thursday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the need for the amendment arose because of “changing requirements”, stressing that the changes are not being “unthinkingly done”.

The IBC has been amended three times since its inception in 2016.

Sitharaman said the government has been mindful of the interest of homebuyers and the requirement of a minimum number of them to invoke insolvency proceedings has been made mandatory to avoid “frivolous litigations”.

The number of homebuyers required to file a case against a developer at the NCLT must be at least 100, or they must account for 10% of the total number of such creditors, whichever is lower. At present, a homebuyer – just like any financial or operational creditor – can file an insolvency case against her realty developer if the default amount involved is Rs 1 lakh or more. However, homebuyers will continue to be treated as financial creditors.

The Bill seeks to remove bottlenecks and streamline the corporate insolvency resolution process. It aims to provide protection to new owners of a loan-defaulter company against prosecution for misdeeds of previous owners.

Speaker Om Birla had in December 2019 referred the IBC Amendment Bill to a parliamentary standing committee on finance, chaired by former minister of state for finance Jayant Sinha, purportedly for a tighter scrutiny.