IBC boost: How India’s distressed merger and acquisition market gained from bankruptcy law

IBC boost: India has witnessed an impressive year so far in the M&A space with deal values launching to a 5-year high at .2 billion. (Reuters)

IBC boost: Opportunities for investors and acquirers have grown significantly post introduction of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), providing further impetus to the already booming merger and acquisition (M&A) in India, a global report said. The distressed M&A values have touched $14.3 billion, 12 percent of the total M&A value, led by deals involving Bhushan Steel ($7.4 billion), Reliance Communications ($3.7 billion) and Fortis Healthcare ($1.2 billion), according to a report by Kroll and Mergermarket.

“The success so far stems from a few key factors. Firstly, the IBC has had the support from various high-level stakeholders such as the government, the regulators and the judiciary. Secondly, some of the initial restructuring and insolvency proceedings show the IBC’s efficacy and efficiency,” the report said.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty to start positive; rupee opens at 73.90 per US dollar

The Kroll report said that India has witnessed an impressive year so far in the M&A space with deal values launching to a 5-year high at $72.2 billion. While the $16 billion acquisition of Indian e-retailer Flipkart by global retailer Walmart led the surge, $10 billion acquisition of Indus Towers by Bharti Airtel has also contributed to this dealflow.

The foreign investors helped propel M&A in India in recent years, with foreign investment M&A in India doubling from $15.3 billion in 2015 to US$32 billion so far in 2018.

Also read: Coal India OFS: Non-retail portion fully subscribed on day 1, retail investors can subscribe today; how to buy

Near about $10 billion of these deals have been closed in 2018 so far, report said. While two-third of the distressed sales were categorized as “direct”, where the asset itself was distressed, the remaining one-third of “indirect” resulted in a sale since the parent company was in distress.

Neary 900 companies so far since May 2016 were referred to the NCLT and the list of companies with IBC continues to grow.

Tarun Bhatia, Managing Director and Head of South Asia, Kroll, “Initially, there was concern that the Indian Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) would lack firepower. However, while there have been some hits and misses, on the whole, the IBC has been very much a positive for the Indian market and is opening the door to a new investment class: distressed assets.”