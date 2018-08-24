IBBI inaugurates one-day programme for insolvency professionals

“Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) Chairperson M S Sahoo inaugurated one-day refresher programme for insolvency professionals here today,” an official statement said.

IBBI chief M S Sahoo today launched a one-day classroom programme here that focusses on ethics for insolvency professionals (IPs) and recent developments in the insolvency and bankruptcy regime in the country.

Over the next three months, the programmes, which are funded under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, will be delivered for the IPs from various locations across the country.

“Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) Chairperson M S Sahoo inaugurated one-day refresher programme for insolvency professionals here today,” an official statement said.

“This marks the beginning of a series of one-day class room programmes to be delivered from various locations across the country over the next three months,” it added.

The statement quoted Sahoo as saying that “the stakeholders form a perception – good or bad – about a profession in its fledgling days and once formed, it is extremely difficult to modify it”.

The initial constituents of the profession have, therefore, an additional responsibility to collectively build and safeguard the reputation of the profession, it added.

The programme was launched under the guidance of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the IBBI.

“The programme focuses on ethics and conduct for IPs and recent developments in the insolvency and bankruptcy regime in India,” the statement said.